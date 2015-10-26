Ringo Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Richard Starkey MBE (born 7 July 1940), known professionally as Ringo Starr, is an English musician, singer, songwriter and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He occasionally sang lead vocals, usually for one song on an album, including "With a Little Help from My Friends", "Yellow Submarine", "Good Night", and their cover of "Act Naturally". He also wrote the Beatles' songs "Don't Pass Me By" and "Octopus's Garden", and is credited as a co-writer of others, including "What Goes On" and "Flying".
Starr was afflicted by life-threatening illnesses during childhood, and he fell behind in school as a result of prolonged hospitalisations. He briefly held a position with British Rail before securing an apprenticeship at a Liverpool equipment manufacturer. Soon afterwards, he became interested in the UK skiffle craze and developed a fervent admiration for the genre. In 1957, he co-founded his first band, the Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group, which earned several prestigious local bookings before the fad succumbed to American rock and roll by early 1958. When the Beatles formed in 1960, Starr was a member of another Liverpool group, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. After achieving moderate success in the UK and Hamburg, he quit the Hurricanes and joined the Beatles in August 1962, replacing Pete Best.
Ron Howard and Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr discuss their new Beatles doc.
Ron, Paul & Ringo talk to Simon Mayo
Hear the whole interview that was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studios
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Ron Howard chat to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
Ringo Starr chats to Simon Mayo about his new album, Postcards From Paradise.
Ringo Starr speaks to Simon Mayo
