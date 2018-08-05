Chicha LibreFormed 2005
2005
Chicha Libre is a Brooklyn-based six-member band founded by Olivier Conan. Its name is a reference to Chicha, which is the name of a corn-based liquor that has been produced in South America since the time of the Incas. It is also the name of a Peruvian musical genre (also known as Peruvian cumbia) on which the band's music is based.
Popcorn Andino
Sonido Amazonico
Alone Again Or
Muchachita del Oriente
Wagner/Cudahy: The Ride of the Valkyries
Indian Summer
Primavera en La Selva
