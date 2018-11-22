Cado Belle
Cado Belle were a Scottish rock group prominent in the pub rock scene of the mid 1970s, and are notable for making the first recordings featuring singer Maggie Reilly who went on to have success with Mike Oldfield and as a solo artist. Band member Colin Tully achieved some fame with the soundtrack of the critically acclaimed film Gregory's Girl. Their genre has also been described as Scottish Soul.
Cado Belle Tracks
All Too Familiar
Still Running - Paris Theatre 1976
Got To Love - Paris Theatre 1976
Dill - Paris Theatre 1976
A Stones Throw From Nowhere - Paris Theatre 1976
Make A Fool Out Of Me - Paris Theatre 1976
Stones Throw From Nowhere
I Name This Ship Survival (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
