Tim BarryUS singer, songwriter & guitarist, member of Avail
Tim Barry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/300184e2-cb52-478c-9541-a6d0db1b7257
Tim Barry Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Barry is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is the former lead singer of the Richmond, Virginia-based punk rock band Avail. In addition to performing with Avail, he was the bass guitarist in the Richmond-based folk punk band (Young) Pioneers from 1994-1995. Barry has been performing folk music on his own since 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Barry Tracks
Sort by
Avoiding Catatonic Surrender (LIVE)
Tim Barry
Avoiding Catatonic Surrender (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Church Of A Level Track (Live)
Tim Barry
Church Of A Level Track (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amen
Tim Barry
Amen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amen
Last played on
Avoiding Catatonic Surrender
Tim Barry
Avoiding Catatonic Surrender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Foods Mart
Tim Barry
Fine Foods Mart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Foods Mart
Last played on
Driver Pull
Tim Barry
Driver Pull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driver Pull
Last played on
Thing of The Past
Tim Barry
Thing of The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thing of The Past
Last played on
About Gainesville
Tim Barry
About Gainesville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
About Gainesville
Last played on
Church of Level Track
Tim Barry
Church of Level Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Church of Level Track
Last played on
Moving on Blue
Tim Barry
Moving on Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving on Blue
Last played on
Thing of The Past (album: 28th & Stonewall)
Tim Barry
Thing of The Past (album: 28th & Stonewall)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prosser's Gabriel
Tim Barry
Prosser's Gabriel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prosser's Gabriel
Last played on
Tim Barry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist