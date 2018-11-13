Claudia HellmannBorn 1931. Died 24 May 2017
1931
Claudia Hellmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Hellmann (25 November 1923 – 24 May 2017) was a German contralto concert and operatic singer, primarily with the Stuttgart Opera.
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Birit Lindholm, Birgit Nilsson, Brigitte Fassbaender, Claudia Hellmann, Helen Watts, Helga Dernesch, Marilyn Tyler & Vera Schlosser
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
