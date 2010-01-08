Maylene and the Sons of DisasterFormed 2004
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
2004
Biography (Wikipedia)
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster is an American band formed in 2004 in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2005, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster signed to Mono Vs Stereo and released their self-titled debut album. The band name and concept are based on the legend of the criminal gang of Ma Barker and her sons, noting that evil lifestyles will be met with divine justice.
Tracks
Just A Shock
Just A Shock
