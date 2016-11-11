London PosseUK hip hop group
London Posse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ff9cd7a-d03b-4fe6-8014-b5ff50fd9b9d
London Posse Biography (Wikipedia)
London Posse was an early and influential English rap group in the English rap scene. According to The Daily Telegraph they "finally gave British rap an identity of its own." London Posse's Bionic lead the charge for UK and worldwide artists to use their own accents and languages rather than copy Americans and was the architect behind their biggest hit 'Money Mad' introducing 'road style' to UK hip hop and mixing it with ragga/dancehall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
London Posse Tracks
Sort by
How's Life In London
London Posse
How's Life In London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How's Life In London
Last played on
Money Mad
London Posse
Money Mad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twbk.jpglink
Money Mad
Last played on
London Posse
London Posse
London Posse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Posse
Last played on
Style
London Posse
Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Style
Last played on
Oversized Idiot
London Posse
Oversized Idiot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oversized Idiot
Jump Around (The Nomad Soul Remix)
London Posse
Jump Around (The Nomad Soul Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Around (The Nomad Soul Remix)
London Posse Medley (Live Rodney P P P.. PA!)
London Posse
London Posse Medley (Live Rodney P P P.. PA!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Posse Medley (Live Rodney P P P.. PA!)
Style (The Nextmen Remix)
London Posse
Style (The Nextmen Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Style (The Nextmen Remix)
Gangster Chronicle
London Posse
Gangster Chronicle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gangster Chronicle
Jump Around
London Posse
Jump Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Around
Last played on
Money Mad
London Posse
Money Mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money Mad
Last played on
Here Comes The Rugged One
London Posse
Here Comes The Rugged One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes The Rugged One
Last played on
Jump Around (Censored Mix)
London Posse
Jump Around (Censored Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Around (Censored Mix)
Last played on
Latest London Posse News
London Posse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist