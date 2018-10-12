Northern StateFormed 2003
Northern State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ff7f5c0-ae22-4922-be09-71474487cc9d
Northern State Biography (Wikipedia)
Northern State is a female hip-hop/indie rock group from New York, United States. The group consists of members Julie "Hesta Prynn" Potash, Correne "Spero" (previously "Guinea Love," due to her Italian heritage) Spero, and Robyn "Sprout" Goodmark. The group is named after the Northern State Parkway, one of the highways on Long Island, New York State.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Northern State Tracks
Sort by
At The Party
Northern State
At The Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Party
Last played on
Better Already
Northern State
Better Already
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Already
Last played on
Northern State Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist