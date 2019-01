Northern State is a female hip-hop/indie rock group from New York, United States. The group consists of members Julie "Hesta Prynn" Potash, Correne "Spero" (previously "Guinea Love," due to her Italian heritage) Spero, and Robyn "Sprout" Goodmark. The group is named after the Northern State Parkway, one of the highways on Long Island, New York State.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia