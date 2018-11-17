Ellen AllienBorn 1969
Ellen Allien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hg4yf.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ff63f00-0954-4b14-9007-e19b822fc8b2
Ellen Allien Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Allien (born 1968 as Ellen Fraatz) is a German electronic musician, music producer, and the founder of BPitch Control music label. Her album Stadtkind was dedicated to the city of Berlin, and she cites the culture of reunified Berlin as one of the main inspirations for her music. She sings in both German and English. Her music is best described as a blend of IDM and Techno music, which is dance-floor oriented and has noticeable experimental elements. She currently lives in Berlin.
Ellen Allien Tracks
Take A Stand
Take A Stand
Take A Stand (Cosmin TRG Remix)
Take A Stand (Cosmin TRG Remix)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
T.A.M.E.D (Ellen Allien Berlin Remix)
T.A.M.E.D (Ellen Allien Berlin Remix)
Trigger
Trigger
Call Me
Call Me
Trash Scapes
Trash Scapes
Call Me (Kyoka Remix)
Call Me (Kyoka Remix)
Erdmond
Erdmond
Lost In Paradise
Lost In Paradise
Mind Journey (Rod Remix)
Mind Journey (Rod Remix)
Call Me (Gerd Janson Remix)
Call Me (Gerd Janson Remix)
Innocence
Innocence
Cover Me (Ellen Allien U.F.O. RMX)
Cover Me (Ellen Allien U.F.O. RMX)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
Call Me
Call Me
Call Me(K-HAND Remix)
Call Me(K-HAND Remix)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
Call Me (Emmanuel Top Remix)
MMA
MMA
UParadise
UParadise
Innosence
Innosence
Stormy Memories
Stormy Memories
Untitled
Untitled
Off
Off
Physical
Physical
Not Alone
Not Alone
Landing XX
Landing XX
Down
Down
Hoo
Hoo
Freak The Night (Ejeca Remix)
Freak The Night (Ejeca Remix)
Freak The Night (Ejeca Acid Rmx)
Freak The Night (Ejeca Acid Rmx)
High
High
Jet
Jet
