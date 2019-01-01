Kieran Leonard, also known as Saint Leonard and Saint Leonard's Horses, is a British musician, singer, songwriter, guitarist and writer. He performs most frequently with his backing band The Horses, and has previously toured in support of Ryan Adams, Father John Misty, The Libertines, Bob Dylan, Adam Green & Binki Shapiro, Peter Doherty, The Cribs, Fionn Regan, Jonathan Wilson, Lee Mavers, Billy Bragg, Keane, Babyshambles, Dirty Pretty Things and Wolfmother.

From 2009 to 2015 Leonard wrote and performed under his own name, releasing one album, an EP and four singles. His second album Good Luck Everybody was released in 2016 under the Saint Leonard moniker.