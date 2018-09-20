Carol WincencBorn 29 June 1949
Carol Wincenc
1949-06-29
Carol Wincenc (pronounced win-sense) (born June 29, 1949) is an American flutist based in New York City. She is known for her solo and chamber music performances and her support of new music for flute. She is on the faculty of the Juilliard School and Stony Brook University.
Divertimento in C major, aka London Trio No 1 (Hob.4 No 1)
Joseph Haydn
Divertimento in C major, aka London Trio No 1 (Hob.4 No 1)
Divertimento in C major, aka London Trio No 1 (Hob.4 No 1)
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
Theme and Variations for flute & string quartet Op.80
Amy Beach
Theme and Variations for flute & string quartet Op.80
Theme and Variations for flute & string quartet Op.80
