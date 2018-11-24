Nick Heyward
Nicholas Heyward (born 20 May 1961) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist known for being the frontman of the early 1980s band Haircut 100 and for his solo career.
Nick Heyward Performances & Interviews
- Nick Heyward Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kyjw7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kyjw7.jpg2016-02-28T13:51:00.000ZThe Haircut 100 frontman performed Take That Situation and Fantastic Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kynsy
Nick Heyward Live in Session
- Nick Heyward chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qlg51.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qlg51.jpg2014-01-26T13:25:00.000ZNick Heyward remembers his 80's as he joins Sara.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qlg5p
Nick Heyward chats with Sara Cox
Nick Heyward Tracks
