Here and Now70s hippie band connected to anarcho punk scene. Formed 1974
Here and Now
1974
Here and Now Biography (Wikipedia)
Here & Now are an English psychedelic/space rock band formed in early 1974. They have close connections with the band Gong and in 1977/1978 worked with Gong's Daevid Allen and Gilli Smyth under the name Planet Gong.
Chicken Mamba (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
Chicken Mamba (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
This Time (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
This Time (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
What You See Is What You Get (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
What You See Is What You Get (Radio 1 Session, 8 Nov 1978)
This Time
This Time
What You See Is What You Are
What You See Is What You Are
Oh My God Can Be So Hard, We Tried But We Still Couldn't Find It
Oh My God Can Be So Hard, We Tried But We Still Couldn't Find It
