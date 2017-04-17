Bombay TalkieFormed 17 December 1983
Bombay Talkie
1983-12-17
Bombay Talkie was a Bhangra band of the 1990s, from Glasgow, Scotland. The group were best known for their hit, "Charigue" (but spelt Chargiye on their Judgement Day CD), which is still included on many Bhangra compilation albums.
The band featured in the BBC Television documentary The Spice Boys - a reference to the Spice Girls, who had also risen to prominence at the time - and played at the T in the Park music festival plus toured Malaysia.
Bombay Talkie Tracks
Chargiye
Bombay Talkie
Chargiye
Chargiye
Ashiq Tera
Bombay Talkie
Ashiq Tera
Ashiq Tera
Chargai
Bombay Talkie
Chargai
Chargai
