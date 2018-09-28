E.R.S.Downtempo artist
E.R.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fef3984-d0e7-4e7a-add8-48784349b0c6
E.R.S. Tracks
Sort by
Save the Last Dance For Me (feat. E.R.S.)
The Dri
Save the Last Dance For Me (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save the Last Dance For Me (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
Up On The Roof (feat. E.R.S.)
The Dri
Up On The Roof (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up On The Roof (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
At The Club (feat. E.R.S.)
The Dri
At The Club (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Club (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
You Better Mind (part 1) (feat. E.R.S.)
The Skyli
You Better Mind (part 1) (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Better Mind (part 1) (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
Lola's Theme
The Shapeshifters
Lola's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qbc.jpglink
Lola's Theme
Last played on
This Magic Moment (feat. E.R.S.)
The Dri
This Magic Moment (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Magic Moment (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
Ruby Baby (feat. E.R.S.)
The Dri
Ruby Baby (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruby Baby (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
Lola's Theme (feat. E.R.S.)
The Shapeshi
Lola's Theme (feat. E.R.S.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lola's Theme (feat. E.R.S.)
Performer
Last played on
E.R.S. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist