Maureen Evans (born 23 March 1940, Cardiff, Wales) is a Welsh pop singer who achieved fame briefly in the 1960s.
Like I Do
Like I Do
The Day That The Rain Came Down
The Day That The Rain Came Down
Never Let Him Go
Never Let Him Go
The Big Hurt
The Big Hurt
Somewhere There's Love
Somewhere There's Love
120 Like I Do
120 Like I Do
My Colouring Book
My Colouring Book
