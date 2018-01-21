Philip FowkeBorn 28 June 1950
Philip Fowke
1950-06-28
Philip Fowke Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Fowke (born 28 June 1950) is an English pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Fowke Tracks
Die grüne Hopfenranke (Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52)
Johannes Brahms
Die grüne Hopfenranke (Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52)
Die grüne Hopfenranke (Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52)
Last played on
The colour of his hair (Other Love Songs)
Stephen Hough
The colour of his hair (Other Love Songs)
The colour of his hair (Other Love Songs)
Last played on
Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel, from Liebeslieder Waltzer, Opus 52
Johannes Brahms
Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel, from Liebeslieder Waltzer, Opus 52
Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel, from Liebeslieder Waltzer, Opus 52
Last played on
The Glass Mountain
Nino Rota
The Glass Mountain
The Glass Mountain
Last played on
Dream of Olwen
Charles Williams
Dream of Olwen
Dream of Olwen
Last played on
The Dream of Olwen
Charles Williams
The Dream of Olwen
The Dream of Olwen
Last played on
Tango
Antony Hopkins & Philip Fowke
Tango
Tango
Last played on
Alla caccia arr for horn and piano
Alan Abbott
Alla caccia arr for horn and piano
Alla caccia arr for horn and piano
Last played on
(Bach) Suite (Prelude, gavotte and gigue), transc. piano from "Partita" BWV.1006
Philip Fowke
(Bach) Suite (Prelude, gavotte and gigue), transc. piano from "Partita" BWV.1006
(Bach) Suite (Prelude, gavotte and gigue), transc. piano from "Partita" BWV.1006
Last played on
Warsaw Concerto (feat. Proinnsías Ó Duinn & RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
Philip Fowke
Warsaw Concerto (feat. Proinnsías Ó Duinn & RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
Warsaw Concerto (feat. Proinnsías Ó Duinn & RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
Last played on
Adagietto from Concerto T.58 for piano and orchestra (feat. Philip Fowke, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & David Atherton)
Arthur Bliss
Adagietto from Concerto T.58 for piano and orchestra (feat. Philip Fowke, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & David Atherton)
Adagietto from Concerto T.58 for piano and orchestra (feat. Philip Fowke, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & David Atherton)
Last played on
The Nutcracker - ballet Op.71 (feat. Philip Fowke)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker - ballet Op.71 (feat. Philip Fowke)
The Nutcracker - ballet Op.71 (feat. Philip Fowke)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Essential Classics
Chichester Festival Theatre
2015-03-08T22:24:58
8
Mar
2015
Essential Classics
19:00
Chichester Festival Theatre
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-16T22:24:58
16
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-29T22:24:58
29
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-01T22:24:58
1
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-18T22:24:58
18
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Philip Fowke Links
