The Bonzo Dog BandFormed 25 September 1962. Disbanded 1970
1962-09-25
The Bonzo Dog Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (also known as The Bonzo Dog Band) was created by a group of British art-school students in the 1960s. Combining elements of music hall, trad jazz and psychedelic pop with surreal humour and avant-garde art, the Bonzos came to the public attention through a 1968 ITV comedy show, Do Not Adjust Your Set.
The Bonzo Dog Band Tracks
The Equestrian Statue
The Equestrian Statue
The Intro & The Outro
The Intro & The Outro
Jazz Delicious Hot, Disgusting Cold
Jazz Delicious Hot, Disgusting Cold
Mr Slaters Parrot
Mr Slaters Parrot
I'm The Urban Spaceman
I'm The Urban Spaceman
Hunting Tigers Out In "Indiah"
Hunting Tigers Out In "Indiah"
11 Moustachioed Daughters
11 Moustachioed Daughters
Canyons Of Your Mind
Canyons Of Your Mind
Jollity Farm
Jollity Farm
We Were Wrong
We Were Wrong
My Pink Half of the Drainpipe
My Pink Half of the Drainpipe
Tent (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jul 1969)
Tent (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jul 1969)
Sofa Head (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jul 1969)
Monster Mash (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jul 1969)
I'm The Urban Spaceman (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jul 1969)
Urban Spaceman
Urban Spaceman
Im Bored
Latest The Bonzo Dog Band News
Celebrating the times musicians intentionally created tunes to truly grate on the ears
Who are we to say that a trumpet is more valid than a crumpet? Or a vegetable, washing machine or Tesla coil...
Song suites, operatic themes and bombastic ideas combine to tell some deeply compelling stories
From Spinal Tap to Brian Pern, the spoof rockers and rappers that were nearly as good as the real thing.
