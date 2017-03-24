Clive Griffin is a British pop vocalist, best known for his hit duet, "When I Fall in Love" (US No. 23) with pop singer Celine Dion. His debut album Step By Step sold 10,000 copies in his native UK in the late 1980s, and featured several singles, "Head Above Water", "Don't Make Me Wait", "The Way We Touch" and "Be There", which also featured James Ingram on backing vocals.

His second album Inside Out did not fare quite so well, with only "I'll Be Waiting" making any notable impact on the charts. Thus ended his recording contract with Phonogram. Picking up the pieces, in 1992 the singer embarked on a tour with Eric Clapton, before signing a US record deal with Sony Records and releasing a self-titled album in 1993.

His third album contained the Diane Warren compositions "Commitment of the Heart" (US No. 96) and "We Don't Know How To Say Goodbye".

The album proved to be his last, and aside from a guest vocal on the Preluxe track "You're The One For Me", Griffin has only surfaced vocally on session work for other musicians, most notably Take That ("Never Forget") and Kylie Minogue ("Your Disco Needs You").