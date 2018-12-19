Bethan Nia
Bethan Nia
Bethan Nia Biography
Bethan Nia is a Welsh singer and harpist of traditional and contemporary music. Noted for her beguiling interpretations of traditional Welsh language folk music, she has recently[when?] begun writing songs in English on traditional themes.
She is winner of the Danny Kyle Award 2008 at Glasgow's Celtic Connections Festival.
She has performed at Glastonbury and Lorient Interceltic Festivals amongst others.
Bethan Nia Tracks
Ym Mhontypridd Mae Nghariad
Bethan Nia
Ym Mhontypridd Mae Nghariad
Beth Yw's Haf I Mi
Bethan Nia
Beth Yw's Haf I Mi
Ar lan y mor
Bethan Nia
Ar lan y mor
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Bethan Nia
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Gwel yr Adeilad
Bethan Nia
Gwel yr Adeilad
