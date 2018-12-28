Dan Reed NetworkFunk rock band. Formed 1984
Dan Reed Network
1984
Dan Reed Network Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Reed Network is a funk rock band formed by Dan Reed in Portland, Oregon, United States, in 1984. They released several albums during the mid- to late-1980s and scored a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988.
Dan Reed Network Tracks
Rainbow Child
Rainbow Child
Fade To Light
Fade To Light
Champion
Champion
The Salt of Joy
The Salt of Joy
Lover
Lover
B There With U
B There With U
Get to You
Get to You
