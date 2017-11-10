Machine was an American funk disco group, formed by Jay Stovall in 1977. The band started in New York City with the intent to create the disco equivalent of R&B message songs.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 1979, which produced its most famous single "There But for the Grace of God Go I". The song describes two Latino parents named Carlos and Carmen Vidal who move out of the Bronx to protect their baby daughter. In their new surroundings, their daughter is cut off from her own heritage and becomes self-destructive from the Vidals' cosseting. When the daughter grows up, her parents find she is the type of person from whom all their peers are trying to protect their own children. It ends with the mother's conclusion that "Too much love is worse than none at all." "There But for the Grace of God Go I" reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent ten weeks on the chart. Slant Magazine later named it the sixth greatest dance song, and Pitchfork Media included it in its collection of The Pitchfork 500. The song ended up being censored twice: the original lyrics in the 3rd verse "Popping Pills and Smoking Weed" were changed to "Gaining Weight and Losing Sleep" and later the first verse lyrics "Let's Find a Place they say, Somewhere Far Away, with No Blacks, No Jews and No Gays" was changed to "Let's Find a Place they say, Somewhere Far Away, where only upper class people stay".