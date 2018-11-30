DamianPop musician Damian Davey, best known for his 1989 cover of "The Time Warp". Born 30 September 1964. Died 12 February 2017
Damian Davey (born Damian Baker; 30 September 1964 – 12 February 2017), better known by the mononym Damian, was an English pop musician, best known for his 1989 hit "The Time Warp", a cover version of the original track from The Rocky Horror Show.
The Time Warp
The Time Warp (The Rocky Horror Picture Show)
Time Warp
