Samra Rahimli (Azerbaijani: Səmra Rəhimli, born 20 October 1994) is an Azerbaijani singer. In 2015, she competed in O Ses Türkiye (The Voice of Turkey) where she made it to the quarterfinals and in March 2016, she became a finalist on the first season of Səs Azərbaycan (The Voice of Azerbaijan). On 10 March 2016, she was announced as the Azerbaijani act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Miracle". Rahimli performed during Semi Final 1 and successfully progressed to the Grand Final where she placed 17th with 117 points.