Tommy CooperMagician. Born 19 March 1921. Died 15 April 1984
Tommy Cooper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fdabb9f-7d18-4f53-8d75-057f9d736644
Tommy Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Frederick Cooper (19 March 1921 – 15 April 1984) was a Welsh prop comedian and magician. He was a member of The Magic Circle, and was respected by traditional magicians. He habitually wore a red fez, and his appearance was large and lumbering, at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) and more than 15 stone (210 lb; 95 kg) in weight. On 15 April 1984, Cooper collapsed with a heart attack on live national television, and died soon afterwards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Cooper Tracks
Sort by
Don't Jump Off The Roof Dad
Tommy Cooper
Don't Jump Off The Roof Dad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Jump Off The Roof Dad
Last played on
How Come There's No Dog Day
Tommy Cooper
How Come There's No Dog Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Come There's No Dog Day
Last played on
Dog Day
Tommy Cooper
Dog Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog Day
Last played on
HUIGH THE CAT/THE LITTLE HOUSE UNDER THE HILL
Tommy Cooper
HUIGH THE CAT/THE LITTLE HOUSE UNDER THE HILL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SHEEPWIFE/CABER FEIDH/TRADITIONAL REEL
Tommy Cooper
SHEEPWIFE/CABER FEIDH/TRADITIONAL REEL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SHEEPWIFE/CABER FEIDH/TRADITIONAL REEL
Last played on
RACHEL & ROSSLYN'S JIG/HECTOR'S JIG/JAMES MACLELLAN'S FAVOURITE
Tommy Cooper
RACHEL & ROSSLYN'S JIG/HECTOR'S JIG/JAMES MACLELLAN'S FAVOURITE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll meet again
Tommy Cooper
We'll meet again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll meet again
Last played on
The Sheik of Araby
Tommy Cooper
The Sheik of Araby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheik of Araby
Last played on
Tommy Cooper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist