Thomas Frederick Cooper (19 March 1921 – 15 April 1984) was a Welsh prop comedian and magician. He was a member of The Magic Circle, and was respected by traditional magicians. He habitually wore a red fez, and his appearance was large and lumbering, at 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) and more than 15 stone (210 lb; 95 kg) in weight. On 15 April 1984, Cooper collapsed with a heart attack on live national television, and died soon afterwards.