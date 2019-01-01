Kaveh RastegarBorn 17 November 1975
Kaveh Rastegar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fd8db65-b7ac-4ede-93b5-d013576e01a6
Kaveh Rastegar Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaveh Rastegar (born November 17, 1975) is a Grammy-nominated American bass guitarist and composer. He is a founder of Kneebody and Dakah, and plays with pop and jazz musicians around the world. He has been recognized in the Downbeat Magazine Reader's Poll for electric bass in 2010 and 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kaveh Rastegar Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist