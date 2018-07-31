Spoek MathamboBorn 14 May 1985
Spoek Mathambo
1985-05-14
Spoek Mathambo Biography (Wikipedia)
Nthato Mokgata (born 14 May 1985), known by his stage name Spoek Mathambo, is a South African artist, producer, singer-songwriter and rapper. Mathambo rose to fame in the late 2000s with his fusion of a wide array of musical influences. He is known for coining the term ‘Township Tech’, to describe his sound.
Spoek Mathambo Tracks
Let Them Talk (6 Music Session, 15 May 2012)
Kites (6 Music Session, 15 May 2012)
I Found U (feat. Kajama & Fantasma)
NCrazy (feat. Spoek Mathambo)
I Found You (feat. Kajama & Fantasma)
Blast Fi Mi (feat. Loui Lvndn)
Black Rose
Pula (feat. Mash.O & Mash.O, DJ Spoko, Thulasizwe, Andrea, Vukazithathe & Plaatfontein Youth)
Ubombo (feat. Marcus Price)
Control (6 Music Session, 15 May 2012)
You Should Have Called (My Heart) ft BB James
Control
Let Them Talk
Put Some Red On It
Grave (Intro) , Grave
Kites (Live on BBC 6 Music 17/05/12)
Kites
Gwababa
Gwababa (Don't be scared) – BBE
