Hedningarna
Formed 1987
Hedningarna
1987
Hedningarna Biography
Hedningarna (The Heathens) is a Swedish and, for some years partly Finnish, folk music band that mixes electronics and rock with elements from old Scandinavian folk music. Their music features Yoik or juoiggus, a traditional Sami form of song.
Tracks:
Veli
Juopolle Joutunut
Höglorfen
Polska after Pelle fors
Lacknafta
VargTimmen (Hour Of The Wolf)
Räven
Chicago
