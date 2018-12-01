Adolph HersethBorn 25 July 1921. Died 13 April 2013
Adolph Herseth
1921-07-25
Adolph Herseth Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolph Sylvester "Bud" Herseth (July 25, 1921 – April 13, 2013) was principal trumpet in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 1948 until 2001, and served as principal trumpet emeritus from 2001 until his retirement in 2004.
Adolph Herseth Tracks
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Gabriel Prokofiev
Trumpet Concerto in E flat
Joseph Haydn
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra (H.7e.1) in E flat major, 3rd mvt; Finale...
Joseph Haydn
