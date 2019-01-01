127 (Persian: ١٢٧) is an Iranian five piece band – guitar, piano, trombone, bass and drums – with roots in Iranian melodies and jazz with an alternative sound.

Members include Sohrab Mohebbi (guitar/vocals), Sardar Sarmast (piano), Salmak Khaledi (trombone), Alireza Pourassad (bass), Yayha Alkhansa (drums) and Shervin Shahamipour (back vocals, setar).