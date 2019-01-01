127Formed 2001
2001
127 Biography (Wikipedia)
127 (Persian: ١٢٧) is an Iranian five piece band – guitar, piano, trombone, bass and drums – with roots in Iranian melodies and jazz with an alternative sound.
Members include Sohrab Mohebbi (guitar/vocals), Sardar Sarmast (piano), Salmak Khaledi (trombone), Alireza Pourassad (bass), Yayha Alkhansa (drums) and Shervin Shahamipour (back vocals, setar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
