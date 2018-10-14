Meredith DaviesBorn 30 July 1922. Died 9 March 2005
Meredith Davies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fd0734c-bc7c-402e-b3eb-6aa53cc7a3f7
Meredith Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
(Albert) Meredith Davies CBE (30 July 1922 – 9 March 2005) was a British conductor, renowned for his advocacy of English music by composers such as Benjamin Britten, Frederick Delius and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
His co-conducting, with the composer, of the premiere of Britten's War Requiem, at the re-consecration of Coventry Cathedral on 30 May 1962, is generally regarded as one of the highlights of British 20th-century choral music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meredith Davies Tracks
Sort by
Double Concerto
Frederick Delius
Double Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Double Concerto
Last played on
War Requiem: Sanctus
Benjamin Britten
War Requiem: Sanctus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
War Requiem: Sanctus
Choir
Last played on
War Requiem: Dies Irae (excerpt: Recordare - Move Him into the Sun)
Benjamin Britten
War Requiem: Dies Irae (excerpt: Recordare - Move Him into the Sun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
War Requiem: Dies Irae (excerpt: Recordare - Move Him into the Sun)
Choir
Last played on
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Frederick Delius
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-28T22:41:26
28
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-22T22:41:26
22
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-19T22:41:26
19
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 09 - Fiftieth Anniversary of the First World War
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-04T22:41:26
4
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 09 - Fiftieth Anniversary of the First World War
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5frzc
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-01T22:41:26
1
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist