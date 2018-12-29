Pau CasalsCellist, aka. Pablo Casals. Born 29 December 1876. Died 22 October 1973
Pau Casals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062tppp.jpg
1876-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fcffd9a-f02a-4a2c-8085-6257f918949d
Pau Casals Biography (Wikipedia)
Pau Casals i Defilló (Catalan:; 29 December 1876 – 22 October 1973), usually known in English as Pablo Casals, was a cellist, composer, and conductor from Catalonia, Spain. He is generally regarded as the pre-eminent cellist of the first half of the 20th century, and one of the greatest cellists of all time. He made many recordings throughout his career, of solo, chamber, and orchestral music, also as conductor, but he is perhaps best remembered for the recordings of the Bach Cello Suites he made from 1936 to 1939. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy (though the ceremony was presided over by Lyndon B. Johnson).
Pau Casals Tracks
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Allemande)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Allemande)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Allemande)
song of the birds
Pau Casals
song of the birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
song of the birds
The Song of the Birds
Trad.
The Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
The Song of the Birds
Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Apres un reve
Sardana
Sardana
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
Traditional Catalan, Pau Casals, Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Cellos of the City of Birmingham Orchestra
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
Gabriel Fauré
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
El Cant Dels Ocells
Pau Casals
El Cant Dels Ocells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant Dels Ocells
Song of the Birds
Pau Casals
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
Pau Casals
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
Sardana
Sardana
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No 1 In F Major: Menuetto: Trio I, Polacca
Pau Casals
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No 1 In F Major: Menuetto: Trio I, Polacca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Trad Catalonia, Narek Hakhnazaryan & Pau Casals
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026dszf.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
Isaac Stern
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r937l.jpglink
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
Song of the Birds
Pau Casals
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Gamba Sonata G minor No. 3 BWV 1029
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gamba Sonata G minor No. 3 BWV 1029
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gamba Sonata G minor No. 3 BWV 1029
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
Enrique Granados
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major: Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major: Prelude
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
Pau Casals
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds (El Cant del Ocells)
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the Birds)
Pau Casals
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the Birds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the Birds)
Sardana
Sardana
O vos omnes (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Pau Casals
O vos omnes (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0386wcq.jpglink
O vos omnes (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Song of the Birds
Natalie Clein
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p24h.jpglink
Song of the Birds
O vos omnes
Pau Casals
O vos omnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
O vos omnes
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
Franz Schubert
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
Concerto Brandenburg Rhif 1 Yn F Fwyaf (Allegro)
Pau Casals
Concerto Brandenburg Rhif 1 Yn F Fwyaf (Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 1
Pau Casals
Cello Suite No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 1
El Cant Dels Ocells [Song of the Birds]
Pau Casals
El Cant Dels Ocells [Song of the Birds]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant Dels Ocells [Song of the Birds]
Brandenburg Concerto No 5 in D major, BWV1050
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 5 in D major, BWV1050
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 5 in D major, BWV1050
