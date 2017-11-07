Boris Borisovich Grebenshchikov (Russian: Бори́с Бори́сович Гребенщико́в), stage name Boris Grebenshikov, also known as Boris Purushottama Grebenshikov, is one of the most prominent members of the generation which is widely considered the "founding fathers" of Russian rock music. Due as much to his personal contribution as to the undisputed and lasting success of his main effort, the band Aquarium (active since 1972 until today), he is a household name in Russia and much of the former Soviet Union. Grebenshchikov is colloquially known as BG (Russian: БГ) after his initials. He is often called the 'Grandfather of Russian Rock'.