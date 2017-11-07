Boris GrebenshchikovBorn 27 November 1953
Boris Grebenshchikov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fccd72c-a3ba-4ca6-a89b-4024358c4f78
Boris Grebenshchikov Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris Borisovich Grebenshchikov (Russian: Бори́с Бори́сович Гребенщико́в), stage name Boris Grebenshikov, also known as Boris Purushottama Grebenshikov, is one of the most prominent members of the generation which is widely considered the "founding fathers" of Russian rock music. Due as much to his personal contribution as to the undisputed and lasting success of his main effort, the band Aquarium (active since 1972 until today), he is a household name in Russia and much of the former Soviet Union. Grebenshchikov is colloquially known as BG (Russian: БГ) after his initials. He is often called the 'Grandfather of Russian Rock'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boris Grebenshchikov Tracks
Sort by
Mad Nightingales In The Russian Forest
Sergey Kuryokhin
Mad Nightingales In The Russian Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Nightingales In The Russian Forest
Last played on
Stella Maris
Robert Wyatt
Stella Maris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9h.jpglink
Stella Maris
Last played on
Boris Grebenshchikov Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist