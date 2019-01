Salad is a UK-based alternative rock group formed in London in 1992, whose initial line-up was Dutch vocalist/keyboardist Marijne van der Vlugt, bassist Pete Brown, drummer Rob Wakeman (ex-Colenso Parade), and guitarist Paul Kennedy. In 1996, Charley Stone (later of Gay Dad) joined the band as a live guitarist, keyboard player and backing vocalist. The band disbanded in 1998 and reformed in 2017.

