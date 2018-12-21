SaladUK alt-rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Salad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fc763a9-c6bf-4ecc-8dc7-294014b94cb4
Salad Biography (Wikipedia)
Salad is a UK-based alternative rock group formed in London in 1992, whose initial line-up was Dutch vocalist/keyboardist Marijne van der Vlugt, bassist Pete Brown, drummer Rob Wakeman (ex-Colenso Parade), and guitarist Paul Kennedy. In 1996, Charley Stone (later of Gay Dad) joined the band as a live guitarist, keyboard player and backing vocalist. The band disbanded in 1998 and reformed in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salad Tracks
Sort by
Drink The Elixir
Salad
Drink The Elixir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drink The Elixir
Last played on
The Selfishness Of Love
Salad
The Selfishness Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Selfishness Of Love
Last played on
Motorbike To Heaven
Salad
Motorbike To Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motorbike To Heaven
Last played on
Being Human
Salad
Being Human
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Being Human
Relationship Dust
Salad
Relationship Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Relationship Dust
Nowhere Near
Salad
Nowhere Near
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere Near
Evergreen
Salad
Evergreen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evergreen
Last played on
Road Sex (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
Salad
Road Sex (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Leash (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
Salad
On A Leash (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Machine Of Menace (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
Salad
Machine Of Menace (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss My Love (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
Salad
Kiss My Love (Radio 1 Session, 20 Dec 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Granite Statue
Salad
Granite Statue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Granite Statue
Last played on
Kent
Salad
Kent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kent
Last played on
Playlists featuring Salad
Salad Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist