Tina WeymouthBorn 22 November 1950
Tina Weymouth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzbw.jpg
1950-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fc6a88a-ed26-479a-9cd8-355830653062
Tina Weymouth Biography (Wikipedia)
Martina Michèle Weymouth (born November 22, 1950) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and author, best known as a founding member and bassist of the new wave group Talking Heads and its side project Tom Tom Club, which she co-founded with husband and Talking Heads drummer, Chris Frantz. In 2002, Weymouth was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Talking Heads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tina Weymouth Performances & Interviews
Tina Weymouth Tracks
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Adrian Belew
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Last played on
Radio Head
David Byrne
Radio Head
Radio Head
Last played on
Tina Weymouth Links
