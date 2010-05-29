Myracle BrahFormed 1998
Myracle Brah
1998
Myracle Brah Biography (Wikipedia)
Myracle Brah is an American indie pop/power pop band primarily centered on singer-songwriter Andy Bopp. It is based out of Baltimore, Maryland. The group consists of Bopp, Paul Krysiak (bassist, piano player, and vocalist), Marty Canelli (organist), Joe Parsons (drummer), and Greg Schroeder (drummer). It was previously signed to Universal Music Group.
