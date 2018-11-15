Luigi RussoloBorn 30 April 1885. Died 4 February 1947
Luigi Russolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1885-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fc32d74-6f9e-4406-b0eb-e40d79898200
Luigi Russolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Carlo Filippo Russolo (30 April 1885 – 6 February 1947) was an Italian Futurist painter, composer, builder of experimental musical instruments, and the author of the manifesto The Art of Noises (1913). He is often regarded as one of the first noise music experimental composers with his performances of noise music concerts in 1913–14 and then again after World War I, notably in Paris in 1921. He designed and constructed a number of noise-generating devices called Intonarumori.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luigi Russolo Tracks
Sort by
Awakening of a City
Luigi Russolo
Awakening of a City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Awakening of a City
Last played on
Fragment from Risveglio di una Citta
Orchestra of Futurist Noise Intoners & Luigi Russolo
Fragment from Risveglio di una Citta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fragment from Risveglio di una Citta
Performer
Last played on
Luigi Russolo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist