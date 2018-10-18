Christopher WilliamsR&B singer. Born 22 August 1962
Christopher Williams
1962-08-22
Christopher Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Laurence Williams (born August 22, 1967) is an American singer–songwriter and actor. Williams, who emerged during the late 1980s as a recording artist for Geffen Records, has scored many R&B hit singles, notably "Talk to Myself" (1989), "I'm Dreamin'" (1991) and "Every Little Thing U Do" (1993).
Christopher Williams Tracks
Im Dreamin
Christopher Williams
Im Dreamin
Im Dreamin
