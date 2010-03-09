José María Sánchez-Verdú (born 1968 in Algeciras) is a Spanish composer.

He graduated in Orchestra Conducting, Musicology and Composition at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música of Madrid and has a degree in Law (Universidad Complutense). He studied composition in 1992 under F. Donatoni in Siena. He finished his postgraduate studies under H. Zender at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kust in Frankfurt from 1996 to 1999 and gained first experiences as Composer in residence at the Spanish Academy in Rome in 1997 and during the DAAD/la Caixa scholarship from 1997 to 1999. As a conductor, he has worked with different ensembles and orchestras in Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Peru, Poland, Spain, and more (Ensemble Modern, KNM Berlin, Neue Vocaksolisten Stuttgart, Orquesta Sinfónica de Galicia, Orquesta Ciudad de Granada, and many more).

His versatile carrier led to numerous commissions containing the Hannover Biennial for new music, the Expo 2000 German pavilion, Festspiele Mecklenburg - Vorpommern, Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Orquesta Nacional de España, Orquesta Sinfónica de Madrid, Spanish Ministry of Culture, Festival Internacional de Música y Danza of Granada, Deutsche Oper Berlin (Silence, chamber opera, 2005), Munich Biennial (GRAMMA, chamber opera, 2006), Teatro Real de Madrid (El viaje a Simorgh, opera, 2007), Venice Biennale/Operadohy/Musik der Jahrhubderte Stuttgart (AURA, opera 2009), Festival Ultraschall Berlin, Beethoven-Festspiele Bonn, Salzburg Biennale, etc. His works have been performed at festivals such as Tage für Neue Musik (Stuttgart), Venice Biennale, Saarbrücken-Festspiele, MaerzMusik Berlin, and Warsaw Autumn Festival in addition to the Alte Oper (Frankfurt), Berlin and Cologne Philharmonics, Konzerthaus Berlin, Gewandhaus (Leipzig), Musikverein (Vienna), Progetto-Musica (Rome), Spring Festival (Prague), Ultraschall Berlin, Ars Musica Brussels, Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), Lincoln Center (New York), and...