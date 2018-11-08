Anton UrspruchBorn 17 February 1850. Died 11 January 1907
Anton Urspruch
Anton Urspruch Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Urspruch (17 February 1850 in Frankfurt am Main – 11 January 1907 in Frankfurt am Main) was a German composer and pedagogue who belonged to the late German Romantic era.
Piano Concerto
