Duncan Lyall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2fbd43f8-2223-451b-aebe-018e8fe1ffc4
Duncan Lyall Performances & Interviews
Duncan Lyall Tracks
Sort by
Sunset Hymn
Alyn Cosker
Sunset Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsy1.jpglink
Sunset Hymn
Last played on
The Exploding Bow / The Lisnagun / Swerving For Bunnies
Ailie Robertson
The Exploding Bow / The Lisnagun / Swerving For Bunnies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Exploding Bow / The Lisnagun / Swerving For Bunnies
Last played on
Hope
Duncan Lyall
Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope
Last played on
Cold Light
Duncan Lyall
Cold Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Light
Last played on
The Spirit
Duncan Lyall
The Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spirit
Last played on
The Beast (Part 2)
Duncan Lyall
The Beast (Part 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beast (Part 2)
Last played on
The Beast
Duncan Lyall
The Beast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beast
Last played on
Back to artist