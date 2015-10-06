DJ Switch
DJ Switch Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Switch is a British DJ and turntablist, based in Birmingham. Notable for having made remarkable achievements in his early teens, he has been crowned world champion three times, and has many appearances on television, radio, magazines, and at major festivals.
Concerto for turntables and orchestra
Gabriel Prokofiev
Concerto for turntables and orchestra
Concerto for turntables and orchestra
Back to artist