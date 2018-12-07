Rowetta Idah (born 5 January 1966 in Manchester), also known as Rowetta or Rowetta Satchell, is an English singer. She is best known for her work with the Happy Mondays, recording and touring with the band from 1991–2000 and recently reforming with the original lineup. Her 1989 track "Reach Out" has been sampled by Steve Angello, Laidback Luke and Todd Terry. She was also the last lady standing, finishing fourth, in the first series of The X Factor in 2004.