1966-01-05
Rowetta Idah (born 5 January 1966 in Manchester), also known as Rowetta or Rowetta Satchell, is an English singer. She is best known for her work with the Happy Mondays, recording and touring with the band from 1991–2000 and recently reforming with the original lineup. Her 1989 track "Reach Out" has been sampled by Steve Angello, Laidback Luke and Todd Terry. She was also the last lady standing, finishing fourth, in the first series of The X Factor in 2004.
A Change Is Gonna Come
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher
Silent Night
Be (feat. Rowetta)
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Be (Klangkuenstler Remix) (feat. Rowetta)
It Would Be (feat. Rowetta)
Eleanor Rigby
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Rowetta
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: BBC Radio Manchester Christmas Concert
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-12-20T23:14:18
20
Dec
2018
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: BBC Radio Manchester Christmas Concert
14:15
MediaCityUK, Salford
