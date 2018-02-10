Jason Alder
Jason Alder
Jason Alder Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Alder is an American-born clarinetist, bass clarinetist, and saxophonist. He is best known for his work in contemporary music, free improvisation, and electro-acoustic music.
Jason Alder Tracks
Gnomon (for 4 bass clarinets)
Thanos Chrysakis
Isn't This a Time (version for 5 bass clarinets)
Christian Wolff
