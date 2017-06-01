José Carlos Ary dos Santos, or just Ary dos Santos (Lisboa, December 7, 1937 – Lisboa, January 18, 1984) was one of the most relevant names of the Portuguese popular poetry of the 20th century.

Born of a bourgeois family, Ary dos Santos soon developed several skills for poetry. At only 14, the family published some poems, against his will - (he thought the poems were not good enough). In 1954, at the age of 16, Ary saw some of his poems being selected for the Anthology of the Almeida Garrett prize. After that, Ary fell out with his father and left his family home, working on several jobs, like errand boy, bubblegum and machines seller, tutor, docker, clerk and finally publicist. His poetic work continued to develop and in 1963 he published his first book, A Liturgia do Sangue [Liturgy of Blood].

1969 was the year that changed Ary's life, as he liked to say. He became a member of the Portuguese Communist Party and quickly developed his revolutionary vein.

Ary dos Santos established himself as one of the best known poets of his time by virtue of his song-writing. Having a profound impact in the late 20-th century Portuguese music, Ary dos Santos authored more than 600 hundred lyrics, voiced by the most respected Portuguese singers such as Amalia Rodrigues, Simone de Oliveira, Carlos do Carmo, Paulo de Carvalho and Fernando Tordo.