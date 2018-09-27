Rowan PierceSoprano
Rowan Pierce
Music of the Spheres
Rued Langgaard
Morgen
Richard Strauss
Amor
Richard Strauss
Sausle, liebe Myrte
Richard Strauss
Ich wollt ein Strausslein binden
Richard Strauss
Sweet Chance that led my steps abroad
Michael Head
Celia has a thousand charms
Henry Purcell
Symphony no. 4 in G major for soprano and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Vado, ma dove?, K 583
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tristan und Isolde - opera in 3 acts i Prelude; ii Act 3; Liebestod (Mild und leise, wie er lachelt)
Richard Wagner
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Caro! Bella!, from Giulio Cesare
George Frideric Handel
Mio Caro Bene, from Rodelinda
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Messiah, HWV 56 (Rejoice Greatly!)
George Frideric Handel
Performer
Nature, the greatest mother
Aaron Copland
Performer
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: ‘Music of the Spheres’ at Glasgow Cathedral
Glasgow Cathedral
2018-09-27T23:09:21
27
Sep
2018
Glasgow Cathedral
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Lammermuir Festival 2017
St Mary's Church, Haddington
2017-09-15T23:09:21
15
Sep
2017
St Mary's Church, Haddington
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-01T23:09:21
1
Aug
2017
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Haydn’s The Creation
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-14T23:09:21
14
May
2017
Glasgow City Halls
