The Crash Kings is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 2006. The members are vocalist-keyboardist Antonio "Tony" Beliveau, his brother and bassist Mike Beliveau, and drummer Tom Roslak. The band's self-titled debut album Crash Kings was released May 26, 2009 on Custard/Universal Motown. "Mountain Man", the band's first single, was released to U.S. modern rock radio stations in October, and entered Billboard's Alternative Songs chart the following month. It reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Radio charts in March 2010. The band is known for using analog keyboards such as the Clavinet with distortion effects and a whammy bar in place of a typical lead guitar.