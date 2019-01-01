No GoodUS hip hop group. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2005
No Good
1992
No Good Biography (Wikipedia)
No Good (previously known as No Good but So Good) was an American hip hop group from Miami, Florida. The group was formed by Derrick "Mr. Fatal" Hill, Tracy "T-Nasty" Lattimer and John "Slo" Strachtan. Strachtan later departed the group, and No Good continued as a duo.
