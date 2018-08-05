David John Matthews (born January 9, 1967) is a South African-born American singer, songwriter, musician, actor and record label owner, best known as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. Matthews was born in Johannesburg, and moved frequently between South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States while growing up. Matthews started playing acoustic guitar at the age of nine.

From 1991 to 2003, Matthews predominantly focused on songwriting and performing with the Dave Matthews Band, which he started in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991. Since then, he has also done various solo performances and produced other records. During the period from 2000 to 2010, his band sold more tickets and earned more money than any other act in North America. The band's 2012 album Away from the World made them the only group to have six consecutive studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard charts.

In addition to music, Matthews has had multiple acting roles. He has also won two Grammy Awards: one in 1997 for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group – "So Much to Say" and one in 2004 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance – "Gravedigger".