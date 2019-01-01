Sid Page is an American violinist who has been active in many genres of music since the late 1960s. He has been a member of Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks. From 1973–1974, he was a member of Sly and the Family Stone and appeared on their album Small Talk (1974).

Page has worked with Suzy Bogguss, Danny Elfman, Richard Elliot, Jerry Garcia, Mark Isham, James Newton Howard, Thomas Newman, Roy Orbison, Sam Phillips, Rod Stewart, John Tesh, Richard Thompson, and Suzanne Vega.